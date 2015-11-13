FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil cut limits on BNDES development bank lending program
November 13, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil cut limits on BNDES development bank lending program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount of reduction to Inovação program and increase in another credit line in paragraph 2)

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national monetary council cut the limits to a subsidized lending program administered by state-run development bank BNDES, according to a statement released on Friday.

The country’s main economic policymaking body said it set the limit to a program known as Inovação-Grandes Empresas to 445 million reais ($118 million), down from 452 million reais. It slightly raised the limit to a capital goods purchase program for small companies.

The council in October more than halved funds earmarked for a capital spending program known as PSI as part of the government efforts to roll back costly public subsidies.

$1 = 3.7709 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
