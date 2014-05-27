FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BNDES says demand for its loans down sharply in early 2014
May 27, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BNDES says demand for its loans down sharply in early 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Demand for loans from Brazil’s state development bank BNDES dropped sharply in the first four months of the year as business confidence sagged, bank president Luciano Coutinho told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Demand for BNDES loans fell to an equivalent of 57.240 billion reais ($25.58 billion) between January and April, down from 70.886 billion reais in the same period of 2013.

Loan disbursements increased slightly in the first four months of the year to 58.852 billion reais.

$1 = 2.2372 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese

