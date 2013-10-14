FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to inject less capital into BNDES next year, Mantega says
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 10:54 PM / in 4 years

Brazil to inject less capital into BNDES next year, Mantega says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Treasury will inject less money into state development lender BNDES next year, in a plan that will allow the country’s top source of long-term corporate loans to focus more on infrastructure financing, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

The Treasury has a target of phasing out annual capital injections into the BNDES “within a few years,” Mantega said at a news conference in São Paulo. In addition, both the Treasury and the BNDES will slow lending to states, which might have to tap private-sector and state-run commercial lenders other than the BNDES for new financing, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.