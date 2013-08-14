FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES needs fresh capital to boost loans, Coutinho says
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's BNDES needs fresh capital to boost loans, Coutinho says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES needs additional capital to help fund a projected surge of 22 percent in loan disbursements this year, the bank’s President Luciano Coutinho said on Wednesday.

Loan disbursements at BNDES could end this year between 185 billion reais and 190 billion reais ($80 billion and $82 billion), compared with 156 billion reais in 2012, Coutinho said at a news conference. The bank could look for additional funding sources with the National Treasury, its largest shareholder, or in the domestic debt markets, he noted.

BNDES is Brazil’s main source of long-term corporate credit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.