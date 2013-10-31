FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's c.bank says keeps fiscal policy view despite budget gap
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's c.bank says keeps fiscal policy view despite budget gap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s surprisingly large primary budget deficit in September did not change the central bank’s view that fiscal policy will stop fueling inflation, an official said on Thursday.

“The results that we have seen so far this year do not change the outlook for a neutral fiscal stance in the relevant time horizon,” Tulio Maciel, the central bank’s head of economic research, said in a press conference.

“That outlook depends on many factors about how fiscal policy will be in 2014 and 2015.”

Brazil’s primary budget deficit swelled to its biggest in nearly five years in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.