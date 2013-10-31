Brazil's c.bank says keeps fiscal policy view despite budget gap

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s surprisingly large primary budget deficit in September did not change the central bank’s view that fiscal policy will stop fueling inflation, an official said on Thursday.

“The results that we have seen so far this year do not change the outlook for a neutral fiscal stance in the relevant time horizon,” Tulio Maciel, the central bank’s head of economic research, said in a press conference.

“That outlook depends on many factors about how fiscal policy will be in 2014 and 2015.”

Brazil’s primary budget deficit swelled to its biggest in nearly five years in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.