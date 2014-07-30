FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts June primary budget deficit of 1.946 bln reais
July 30, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil central gov't posts June primary budget deficit of 1.946 bln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 1.946 billion reais ($865 million) in June, the country’s Treasury said on Wednesday.

The central government includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Thursday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance.

$1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish

