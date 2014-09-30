Brazil's central government posts massive August budget deficit

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 10.423 billion reais ($4.24 billion) in August, the country’s Treasury said on Tuesday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 2.197 billion reais in July.

The central bank is scheduled to release later on Tuesday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds in states and municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance. (1 US dollar = 2.4575 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by Simon)