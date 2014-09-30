FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central government posts massive August budget deficit
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's central government posts massive August budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 10.423 billion reais ($4.24 billion) in August, the country’s Treasury said on Tuesday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 2.197 billion reais in July.

The central bank is scheduled to release later on Tuesday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds in states and municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance. (1 US dollar = 2.4575 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.