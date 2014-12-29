FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts primary budget deficit of $2.5 bln in November
December 29, 2014 / 11:44 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil central gov't posts primary budget deficit of $2.5 bln in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 6.711 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in November, the country’s Treasury said on Monday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary surplus of 1.6 billion reais in October.

The central bank is scheduled to release later on Monday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds in states, municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
