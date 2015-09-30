FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's budget deficit narrows unexpectedly in August
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's budget deficit narrows unexpectedly in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 7.310 billion Brazilian reais ($1.83 billion) in August, below market expectations, after a surprise drop in public expenditures, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 14.45 billion reais in August, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters, following a 10.01 billion reais gap in July.

In the 12 months through August, the primary budget deficit narrowed to an equivalent to 0.76 percent of gross domestic product from 0.89 percent in the year ended in July. ($1 = 3.9837 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

