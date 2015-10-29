Brazil posts primary deficit of 7.318 bln reais in September

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 7.318 billion reais ($1.89 billion) in September, central bank data showed on Thursday, a smaller shortfall than expected because the government delayed for a month a payment to pensioners.

The government had been expected to post a primary budget deficit of 20 billion reais in September, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through September, the primary budget deficit narrowed to an equivalent to 0.45 percent of gross domestic product from 0.76 percent in the year ended in August.