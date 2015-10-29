FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary deficit of 7.318 bln reais in September
October 29, 2015 / 4:45 PM / in 2 years

Brazil posts primary deficit of 7.318 bln reais in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 7.318 billion reais ($1.89 billion) in September, central bank data showed on Thursday, a smaller shortfall than expected because the government delayed for a month a payment to pensioners.

The government had been expected to post a primary budget deficit of 20 billion reais in September, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through September, the primary budget deficit narrowed to an equivalent to 0.45 percent of gross domestic product from 0.76 percent in the year ended in August.

$1 = 3.8787 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione

