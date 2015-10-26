FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil 2015 primary deficit size hinges on arrears to state banks -Wagner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The size of Brazil’s primary budget deficit in 2015 will depend on the interest payment by the government to state-run banks, the president’s Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner said on Monday.

The government has given up on plans to deliver a small primary surplus this year as a deepening political and economic crisis weighs on federal revenue.

The deficit could climb to as much as 85 billion reais ($22.03 billion) this year, including the interest payments, government sources have told Reuters.

$1 = 3.8580 Brazilian reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum

