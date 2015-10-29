FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central govt posts deficit of 6.932 bln reais in September
October 29, 2015 / 11:10 AM / in 2 years

Brazil central govt posts deficit of 6.932 bln reais in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 6.932 billion reais ($1.78 billion) in September, according to Treasury data released on Thursday, the fifth straight monthly gap that widens what is expected to be the biggest annual shortfall on record.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, was expected to post a deficit of 14.6 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of 9 economists. The government posted a primary deficit of 5.08 billion reais in August. ($1 = 3.8971 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)

