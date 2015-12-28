FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't primary gap soars in November
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central gov't primary gap soars in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 21.279 billion reais ($5.47 billion) in November, nearly double the previous month’s gap in yet another negative result that raises questions about the administration’s capacity to eke out a surplus next year.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 12.27 billion reais in October.

So far this year, the central government has accumulated a primary deficit of 54.3 billion reais.

For next year, President Dilma Rousseff has vowed to produce a central government primary surplus of 24 billion reais.

The consolidated primary budget deficit, which includes the results of state and local governments, will be published by the central bank on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.8917 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
