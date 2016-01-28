FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central govt' posts deficit of 115 bln reais in 2015
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central govt' posts deficit of 115 bln reais in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 115 billion reais ($28.01 billion) in 2015, according to Treasury data released on Thursday, its largest shortfall ever as the government struggles to shore up its accounts amid a crippling recession.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had a primary deficit of 60.727 billion reais in December, slightly above market expectations for a gap of 59.5 billion reais.

The government posted a primary deficit of 21.27 billion reais in November.

The large monthly deficit was due to the government’s decision to pay 56 billion reais that month in debt owed to state-run banks. ($1 = 4.1056 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)

