a year ago
Brazil government expects revenue to drop in 2017 as pct of GDP
July 6, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Brazil government expects revenue to drop in 2017 as pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's acting Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira said on Wednesday that the government expects its revenue to drop as a share of the overall economy next year.

Oliveira and other members of the economic team are working on next year's primary budget deficit target, which will be a smaller deficit than the 170.5 billion reais ($51.16 billion) set for 2016. Speaking at a Senate hearing, Oliveira said a wage increase to civil servants will not prevent the government from reaching its primary targets in coming years.

$1 = 3.3325 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
