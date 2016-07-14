FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Congress committee clears 2017 budget deficit target
July 14, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil Congress committee clears 2017 budget deficit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 14 (Reuters) - A joint budget committee in Brazil’s Congress on Thursday approved the interim government’s proposed budget guideline, targeting a primary budget deficit of 139 billion reais ($43 billion) in 2017.

Interim President Michel Temer last week unveiled the budget target, which is smaller than what the government originally envisioned but above what most analysts had forecast. It will be the fourth straight year of an annual primary deficit, or budget shortfall before interest debt payments.

$1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

