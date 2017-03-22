BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government will
revise its estimates for a budget freeze this year by Tuesday as
it expects favorable court decisions by then to result in
additional revenues, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on
Wednesday.
The government earlier in the day announced a budget freeze
of 58.2 billion reais ($18.86 billion), but Meirelles said that
the final number will be "substantially smaller" because of
potentially favorable court decisions in coming days.
He added that he sees a large possibility of a tax increase
to help cover the budget shortfall.
($1 = 3.0861 reais)
