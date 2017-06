BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 30.736 billion reais ($9.30 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Friday.

The deficit was larger than market forecasts for a gap of 21.05 billion reais and came after a budget surplus of 12.9 billion reais in April.

($1 = 3.3060 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)