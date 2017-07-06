BRASILIA, July 6 The Brazilian government is
preparing a provisional decree to revert payments
inappropriately made to deceased pensioners and public servants,
a measure that if approved could help it save an additional 1
billion reais ($302.93 million) this year, a government source
told Reuters on Thursday.
The additional savings, combined with other measures to
generate extraordinary revenues or cut spending, are likely to
allow the government to later this month revise its budget
freeze for this year, the source added.
($1 = 3.3011 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres)