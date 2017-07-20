FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 3 hours ago

Brazil mulls larger spending freeze along with tax hike - source

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil is considering a larger spending freeze in 2017 as planned tax hikes to be announced on Thursday are unlikely to cover a budget shortfall, a government source told Reuters.

The government expects higher taxes on gasoline to help it raise an additional 11 billion reais this year, the source said. The government targets a budget deficit of 139 billion reais ($44.1 billion) this year before interest payments. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

