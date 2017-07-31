FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mulls whether to keep 2017 budget target - Meirelles
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 7:34 PM / 5 hours ago

Brazil mulls whether to keep 2017 budget target - Meirelles

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is analyzing whether to maintain its current budget target for 2017 depending on incoming economic data, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

"We are analyzing the matter. At this moment, the goal to be pursued is the one announced, of 139 billion reais (of deficit). But we are monitoring all economic factors," Meirelles said at a news conference after meeting his British counterpart. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

