Brazil posts 2.997 bln reais Aug primary surplus

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 2.997 billion reais in August, the central bank said on Friday, well below analysts’ median forecast of 5.5 billion reais.

In the 12 months through August, the primary surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 2.46 percent of gross domestic product, down from the previously reported 2.51 percent in July.

The forecasts of nine analysts polled by Reuters ranged from a surplus of 3 billion reais to one of 10.6 billion reais.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.