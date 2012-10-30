FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Brazil posts 1.591 bln reais Sept primary budget surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s primary budget surplus fell sharply in September from a year ago, central bank data showed on Tuesday, adding to evidence that the government will likely miss this closely watched fiscal surplus target for all of 2012.

Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 1.591 billion reais in September, the central bank said on Tuesday, well below analysts’ median forecast of 4.2 billion reais.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

