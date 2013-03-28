Brazil posts primary budget deficit of $3.03 bln reais in Feb

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government posted a consolidated primary budget deficit of 3.031 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in February, the central bank said on Thursday.

The primary budget balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account at all levels of government.

The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and is likely to miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks to revive the economy hits revenues.