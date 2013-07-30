FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary surplus of 5.4 bln reais in June
July 30, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

Brazil posts primary surplus of 5.4 bln reais in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 5.429 billion reais ($2.40 billion) in June , central bank data showed on Tuesday, narrowing slightly from the previous month as government revenue continued to disappoint.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to reach a surplus of 3.5 billion reais according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country had a primary surplus of 5.68 billion reais in May.

The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and will miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks aimed at reviving the economy hits revenues. The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 12.198 billion reais in June.

