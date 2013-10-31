FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary deficit of 9.048 bln reais in September
October 31, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts primary deficit of 9.048 bln reais in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.048 billion reais ($4.1 billion) in September , contrary to expectations of a small surplus, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to stay positive at 0.10 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

It was Brazil’s widest primary budget deficit since December 2008. The country had a deficit of 432 million reais in August.

