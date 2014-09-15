Brazil's Mantega says public savings need to grow in 2015

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil needs to bolster public savings next year to allow room for the central bank to fuel credit growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

“We have to pursue a higher primary budget surplus in 2015. That would give room for the central bank to make monetary policy more flexible, which has been very severe, very restricted,” Mantega said during a conference at the Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank in Sao Paulo.