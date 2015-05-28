FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central government posts April primary surplus of $3.18 bln
May 28, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central government posts April primary surplus of $3.18 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 10.085 billion reais ($3.18 billion) in April, the treasury said on Thursday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary surplus of 1.464 billion reais in March.

Brazil had a primary surplus of 16.612 billion reais in April of 2014.

The central bank will release the consolidated primary balance, which includes states and municipalities, on Friday. ($1 = 3.1685 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
