FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil posts $2.81 billion primary budget deficit in July
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts $2.81 billion primary budget deficit in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 10.02 billion reais ($2.81 billion) in July, central bank data showed on Friday, in another monthly shortfall that threatens the government’s already lowered fiscal goal for the year.

The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 7.2 billion reais in July, according to the median forecast of 9 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through July, the primary budget deficit widened to an equivalent to 0.89 percent of gross domestic product from 0.80 percent in the year ended in June.

$1 = 3.57 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.