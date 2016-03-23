FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to ask Congress for more flexible fiscal goals
March 23, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil to ask Congress for more flexible fiscal goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s administration, facing the threat of impeachment and struggling with the worst recession in decades, plans to ask Congress to further ease fiscal targets for this year in the wake of a slump in tax revenue.

Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said at a news conference on Wednesday that the plan, which could be submitted by Monday, involves the request to deduct as much as 120.65 billion reais ($33 billion) in expenditures this year.

If lawmakers approved the proposal, the central government - which would exclude states and municipalities and state-controlled companies - would post a shortfall of up to 96.65 billion reais, or 1.55 percent of gross domestic product. The prior target was for a surplus of about 24 billion reais.

$1 = 3.6812 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

