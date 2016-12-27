FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil gross debt to reach 76.9 pct of GDP in 2017 - central bank
December 27, 2016 / 1:49 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil gross debt to reach 76.9 pct of GDP in 2017 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank expects gross public sector debt to reach 76.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Net debt is expected to rise to 52.5 percent of GDP, lifted by an overall budget gap equivalent to 8.6 percent of GDP, the bank added. Gross debt amounted to 70.5 percent of GDP in November, with net debt at 43.8 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

