March 30, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil central gov't posts wider-than-expected budget gap in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 26.263 billion reais ($8.39 billion) in February, above market expectations, as a slow economic recovery complicates policymakers' efforts to meet the fiscal deficit goal.

The central government - which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank - had been expected to post a deficit of 20.1 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.

$1 = 3.1312 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

