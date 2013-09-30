FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary deficit of 432 mln reais in August
September 30, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts primary deficit of 432 mln reais in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 432 million reais ($194.07 million) in August , central bank data showed on Monday, the worst result for that month in more than a decade.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to reach a surplus of 1.85 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country had a primary surplus of 2.3 billion reais in July.

The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and will miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks aimed at reviving the economy hits revenues. The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 22.303 billion reais in August.

