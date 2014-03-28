Brazil posts primary surplus of 2.13 bln reais in February

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 2.13 billion reais ($938 million) in February, the central bank said on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to be a deficit of 500 million reais, according to a median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a surplus of 19.9 billion reais in January.