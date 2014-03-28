FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary surplus of 2.13 bln reais in February
March 28, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts primary surplus of 2.13 bln reais in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 2.13 billion reais ($938 million) in February, the central bank said on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to be a deficit of 500 million reais, according to a median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a surplus of 19.9 billion reais in January.

$1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

