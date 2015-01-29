FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts primary surplus of $401 mln in December
January 29, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil central gov't posts primary surplus of $401 mln in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.039 billion reais ($401 million) in December, the country’s Treasury said on Thursday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 6.711 billion reais in November.

For all of 2014, the central government record a primary deficit of 17.234 billion reais, its first gap ever recorded.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which includes states, municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance.

$1 = 2.59 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
