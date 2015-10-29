FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil budget goal bill to limit gov't debt payments to state-run banks
October 29, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil budget goal bill to limit gov't debt payments to state-run banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The bill changing Brazil’s 2015 budget goal will limit debt payments by the government to state-run banks at 55 billion reais ($14.26 billion) this year, according to a lawmaker involved in the talks between the government and Congress.

House representative Hugo Leal, responsible for analyzing and drafting the bill in the congressional budgetary commission, included the estimate after opposition lawmakers said the government’s first proposal infringed the fiscal responsibility law as it allowed for a flexible budget target for 2015.

With the new estimate, which goes for a vote in the commission next week, the 2015 budget goal could be lowered to a deficit of up to 115 billion reais, the biggest on record, from a previous target for a surplus of 8.7 billion reais.

$1 = 3.8580 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

