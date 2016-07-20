UPDATE 1-Brazil does not need additional spending freeze now -sources

(Recasts with additional source on spending freeze)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will not make an immediate spending freeze to meet this year's fiscal goals, which already reflect a drop in revenues amid a crippling recession, four government officials familiar with the decision said on Wednesday.

Local media reported the government was considering freezing an additional 20 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in spending to meet its primary budget deficit target of 170.5 billion reais, due to falling tax revenues. The announcement was expected on Friday, along with the release of a government budget report.

However, four officials told Reuters that the hefty deficit target already accounts for the drop in revenue, which have started to stabilize and could pick up in the second half.

"The 2016 fiscal target has room to accommodate variations in spending and revenues, so there is no need to freeze spending at this moment," said an official briefed on the matter, who asked for anonymity to speak freely. "I would not be surprised if tax revenues recover in line with confidence levels."

Another official said tax revenues could recover in the second half of the year as the economy stabilizes.

Interim President Michel Temer's chief of staff, Eliseu Padilha, also told reporters on Wednesday that the government will use all its alternatives to avoid a freeze. He said the government could securitize part of the debt it is owed to raise revenue.

The government is considering securitizing up to 60 billion reais in debt to reduce its budget deficit, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said last week.

Temer, who replaced President Dilma Rousseff pending an impeachment trial in the Senate, has vowed to rebalance public accounts to regain the confidence of investors.

A severe recession that started last year has curbed tax revenues, eroding fiscal accounts already compromised after years of heavy public spending. The primary balance, or budget result before interest debt payments, is a closely watched indicator of a country's financial health.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said the recession in Brazil will be less severe than previously forecast this year, due to a partial recovery of oil and commodities prices. The IMF now sees the Brazilian economy contracting 3.3 percent his year and growing 0.5 percent in 2017.

Fiscal and political challenges prompted rating agencies to strip Latin America's largest economy of its coveted investment-grade rating last year.