FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil meets 2016 central gov't deficit target
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 5:12 PM / in 8 months

UPDATE 1-Brazil meets 2016 central gov't deficit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds finance minister comment in paragraph 4)

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government registered a primary budget deficit of 154.255 billion reais ($49.40 billion) in 2016, meeting its target but recording a third consecutive annual deficit that reflects the dire state of the country’s finances.

In December, the country posted a primary deficit of 60.124 billion reais ($19.25 billion).

The central government - which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank - had been expected to post a deficit of 71.9 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 18 economists. In November, the central government recorded a deficit of 38.35 billion reais.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that the 2016 result was better than expected and that the country should resume generating budget surpluses again after approving a spending ceiling last year.

$1 = 3.1228 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.