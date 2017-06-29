(Adds details on target)

BRASILIA, June 29 Brazil's central government budget deficit widened much more than expected in May, Treasury data showed on Thursday, raising the risk that the government will miss its budget target this year as a weak economic recovery weighs on tax revenues.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, posted a primary budget deficit of 29.371 billion reais ($8.88 billion) last month, compared with expectations for a deficit of 20 billion reais from economists in a Reuters Poll.

The deficit in the 12 months through May reached 167.6 billion reais, equivalent to 2.59 percent of gross domestic product. The official target for 2017 is for a deficit of 139 billion reais.

