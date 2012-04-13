FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sees 2013 primary surplus at 156 bln reais
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil sees 2013 primary surplus at 156 bln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government proposed a primary budget surplus goal of 156 billion reais ($85 billion) in 2013, according to a bill unveiled by the Planning Ministry on Friday.

The government targets a primary budget surplus of 139.8 billion reais ($76 billion) in 2012.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors since it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenues over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

Brazilian authorities kept unchanged their forecasts for inflation and economic growth for 2012 and 2013 in the bill.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 4.7 percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2013, the government said. Brazil’s economy is seen growing 4.5 percent in 2012 and 5.5 percent the following year.

