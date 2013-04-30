FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts primary surplus below forecasts in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Primary surplus 3.5 bln reais vs 10.4 bln a year ago

* 12-mo to March primary surplus equals 1.99 pct of GDP

* Nominal deficit reaches 15.8 bln reais in March

By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a smaller-than-expected primary budget surplus in March, further evidence of the country’s difficult task of meeting its annual savings target as the government tries to jump-start the economy with a slew of tax breaks.

The country had a primary surplus of 3.500 billion reais ($1.75 billion), below market expectations of a surplus of 5.6 billion reais and last year’s 10.4 billion reais surplus.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt.

The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and is likely to miss it again this year as the government bolsters spending and cuts taxes to revive lackluster economic activity.

In the first three months of the year, the country had a primary surplus of 30.7 billion reais, which is equivalent to about 20 percent of this year’s target of 155.9 billion reais.

President Dilma Rousseff’s government has introduced legislation to reduce that goal by deducting billions of reais in investment and tax breaks, relaxing decade-long fiscal rules considered key to the country’s new-found economic stability.

That expansive fiscal stance could lift much-needed investment, but also risks stoking inflation that may ultimately hinder activity, analysts say.

In the 12 months through March, the primary surplus is equivalent to 1.99 percent of the gross domestic product, well below the goal of 3.1 percent.

The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 15.85 billion reais in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
