UPDATE 1-Brazil posts lowest primary surplus for April in nearly a decade

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted its lowest primary budget surplus for the month of April since 2004, central bank data showed on Friday, another indication the government will likely fall well short of its annual key fiscal savings target.

The primary surplus was 10.337 billion reais ($4.85 billion), in April, well below the 14.240 billion reais surplus posted in the same month a year ago, according to central bank data released on Friday.

The primary budget balance represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before interest payments on the debt.

The government fell short of its primary surplus target in 2012 and is likely to miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks aimed at reviving the economy hits revenues.

President Dilma Rousseff’s government has said it plans to deduct 45 billion reais ($22.06 billion) from its primary surplus goal this year, signaling it will continue to bolster spending to support a still timid economic recovery.

The government had set 155.9 billion reais as its primary surplus target for the year, or the equivalent to 3.1 percent of the gross domestic product.

More government spending could complicate efforts by the central bank to contain inflation. The bank unexpectedly hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent from 7.50 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets with a bold message to contain price rises even as the economic recovery falters.

Many analysts had thought that the central bank would raise rates by 25 basis points instead, to help avoid hindering the country’s economic growth.

The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt.

In the 12 months to April, the primary surplus was equivalent to 1.89 percent of the country’s GDP.

Ratings agencies and analysts agree that Brazil can afford to lower its primary budget target without disrupting the downward trend of its debt burden as a proportion of its GDP - a key gauge of its financial health.

The country’s net public debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 35.4 percent in April from 35.5 percent in March.

The country posted an overall, or nominal, budget deficit of 7.679 billion reais in April.