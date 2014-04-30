FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary surplus of 3.58 bln reais in March
April 30, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts primary surplus of 3.58 bln reais in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 3.58 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in March, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a surplus of 3.500 billion reais, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a surplus of 2.13 billion reais in February.

$1 = 2.233 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish

