Brazil posts primary surplus of 3.58 bln reais in March

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 3.58 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in March, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a surplus of 3.500 billion reais, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a surplus of 2.13 billion reais in February.