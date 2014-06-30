FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary budget deficit of $5 bln in May
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts primary budget deficit of $5 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 11.046 billion reais($5 billion) in May, higher than market expectations, central bank data showed said on Monday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a deficit of 9.25 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 8 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a surplus of 16.896 billion reais in April. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

