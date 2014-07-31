FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Brazil posts primary deficit of 2.1 bln reais in June
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Brazil posts primary deficit of 2.1 bln reais in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story after alert corrected, no changes to text)

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 2.1 billion reais ($900 million) in June, disappointing market expectations of a small surplus, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to be a surplus of 200 million reais, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a primary deficit of 11.04 billion reais in May.

$1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.