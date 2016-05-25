FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil Congress committed to helping solve crisis, ministry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - A decision by Brazil’s Congress to widen the national budget deficit target for this year signals the commitment of lawmakers to restoring the equilibrium of public finances and laying the bases for a sustained economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers passed a request by interim President Michel Temer to post a so-called primary deficit of 170.5 billion real ($47 billion), equivalent to 2.75 percent of gross domestic product. The decision is “an important step towards reducing the huge uncertainties surrounding, and still surround, our public finances,” the statement said.

$1 = 3.6123 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

