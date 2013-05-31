FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Brazil posts primary surplus of 10.3 bln reais in April
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Brazil posts primary surplus of 10.3 bln reais in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach item to corrected alerts)

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 10.337 billion reais ($4.85 billion) in April , below the surplus scored a year ago, according to central bank data released on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, showed a surplus of 14.240 billion reais in April of 2012.

Investors watch this gauge closely as it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and is likely to miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks aimed at reviving the economy hits revenues.

The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 7.679 billion reais in April. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.