RPT-Brazil posts primary surplus of 10.3 bln reais in April

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 10.337 billion reais ($4.85 billion) in April , below the surplus scored a year ago, according to central bank data released on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, showed a surplus of 14.240 billion reais in April of 2012.

Investors watch this gauge closely as it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and is likely to miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks aimed at reviving the economy hits revenues.

The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 7.679 billion reais in April. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)