Brazil central gov't posts surplus of 16.6 bln reais in April

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 16.6 billion reais ($7.5 billion) in April, the country’s Treasury said on Thursday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 3.2 billion reais in March.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance. ($1 = 2.2207 Brazilian Reals) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)