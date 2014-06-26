Brazil gov't needs to slow demand to foster investments- c.bank

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Government spending in Brazil needs to slow down to open room for investments, central bank economic policy director Carlos Hamilton Araújo said on Thursday.

A slower rate of growth in consumption would also help rebalance Brazil’s economy and potentially increase its investment rate, currently at around 18 percent, Araujo said.

“The result of a moderation in household consumption and government consumption, which is certainly even more necessary, would be more investment,” he told journalists after the release of the bank’s quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)