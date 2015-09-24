Brazil central bank to guarantee efficient FX market -Tombini

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will guarantee that the foreign exchange market works efficiently, bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, after the currency plunged to an all-time low despite a more intense currency intervention program.

When asked if the bank could use its foreign reserves to quell forex volatility, Tombini said that the bank is considering all instruments.

He also reaffirmed the central bank’s strategy of keeping interest rates at current levels for a prolonged period of time. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)